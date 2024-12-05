Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

In a rather controversial decision, Billboard named Beyoncé the greatest pop star of the 21st century over Taylor Swift last week, sparking outrage from Swifties across the country. But it sounds like Swift herself was not all that upset by the situation.

A source close to the situation told The Daily Mail this week that Taylor Swift holds no ill will toward Beyoncé for earning the top spot. In fact, she’s happy for her.

“Taylor couldn’t be happier about this,” the inside source told The Daily Mail. “Beyoncé has had her back since day one when Kanye tried to take her award away. At the time Taylor was getting her start and Beyoncé was already a massive superstar.”

The Daily Mail reported that since that incident at the VMAs, Taylor and Beyoncé have spent time together privately. Taylor even referred to Beyoncé as a “guiding light” throughout her career.

“Since the VMAs, Taylor has looked up to Beyoncé as a source of inspiration,” the insider continued. “She knows that she has been in this game longer and has had a massive influence.”

In fact, it sounds like there is a chance the two megastars could collaborate at some point in the future.

“She is not against collaborating with her one day,” the source added. “The two are close and in contact all the time.”

Still, Swift’s fans were outraged by the decision to rank Beyoncé at No. 1. And while Swift herself was not upset, the source said she was “humbled” by the fan response in support of her.

“While she is flattered that her fans are upset because they believe she should be number one, Taylor is humbled by the fact that she has built an empire,” the inside source wrote.

We’ll have to see whether or not a Swift and Beyoncé collaboration is on the horizon.

