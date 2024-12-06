By iHeartRadioCA, CC BY 3.0

Last week, Billboard crowned Beyoncé the greatest pop star of the 21st century over Taylor Swift, which obviously sparked outrage among Swifties worldwide. However, it sounds like not only does Taylor hold no ill will toward Beyoncé for winning the award, but in a shocking turn of events, it sounds like there could be a possible collaboration between the two in the future.

A source close to the situation recently told The Daily Mail that Swift harbors no hard feelings toward Beyoncé for taking the top spot. In fact, the source claims that Swift is genuinely pleased for her.

“Taylor couldn’t be happier about this,” the insider told The Daily Mail. “Beyoncé has had her back since day one when Kanye tried to take her award away. At the time, Taylor was just starting out, and Beyoncé was already a huge superstar.”

Since the infamous VMA incident, the two have spent time together privately, according to The Daily Mail, and Taylor has even publicly referred to Beyoncé as a “guiding light” throughout her career.

“Since the VMAs, Taylor has looked up to Beyoncé as a source of inspiration,” the source added. “She understands that Beyoncé has been in the game longer and has had an enormous impact.”

In a shocking Twist, not only is Taylor quite fond of Beyoncé, but it sounds like there could be a future collaboration between the two pop sensations.

“She is not against collaborating with her one day,” the insider mentioned. “The two are close and stay in touch all the time.”

Needless to say, this shocking news led to a lot of reactions in the comments section of the story.

“I’m sure she handled it with class as that is how Taylor handles everything in her life,” one person wrote.

“Taylor could care less. She knows she has sold more albums and makes a lot more money than Beyoncé,” another commenter added.

“Taylor is a much better person than Beyoncé because Bey never would have said that if the roles were reversed,” one user said.

“Is Taylor Swift for you, that woman has strength of character, and she’s got her own billion dollars, alone, she really didn’t have to rely on a man. She’s all in herself. And she has the character to be humble. That tells you all you need to know,” wrote another commenter.

“As long as Taylor doesn’t care, then nor do I,” someone else remarked.

Clearly, Taylor holds no animosity toward Beyoncé, and it’s pretty stunning to hear that there could be a collaboration between the two of them in the future.

[Daily Mail]