Taylor Swift got some pretty horrible news last month when Beyoncé beat her out for the top spot on Billboard’s rankings of the greatest pop star of the 21st century. But even though her fans were upset by the ranking, it doesn’t sound like Taylor herself is all that bothered.

An inside source told The Daily Mail that Taylor Swift holds no ill will toward Beyoncé and even sees her as a “source of inspiration.”

“Taylor couldn’t be happier about this,” the inside source told The Daily Mail. “Beyoncé has had her back since day one when Kanye tried to take her award away. At the time Taylor was getting her start and Beyoncé was already a massive superstar.”

“Since the VMAs, Taylor has looked up to Beyoncé as a source of inspiration,” the insider continued. “She knows that she has been in this game longer and has had a massive influence.”

The decision sparked absolute outrage from Swifties, who took to social media for days to protest the ranking.

However, while Swift’s fans may have seen the decision to rank Beyoncé as a horrible snub, the source claims that Swift herself is not bothered.

“While she is flattered that her fans are upset because they believe she should be number one, Taylor is humbled by the fact that she has built an empire,” the inside source wrote.

Billboard said that Beyoncé earned the title “based on her full 25 years of influence, evolution and impact” even though Swift is “century’s biggest pop star by the numbers.”

Billboard also pointed out that Swift got a “much later” start in the millennium in both “the genre and music in general” compared to Beyoncé.

Regardless, while it seemed like a horrible snub, it sounds like Swift herself had a pretty classy reaction to the news.

