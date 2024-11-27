Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

A-list actress Sydney Sweeney is portraying iconic female boxer Christy Martin in a new biopic, and she looks nearly unrecognizable as she transformed her look for the role.

Sweeney has become well known for her blonde hair and her petite feminine form. But to portray the legendary boxer, she not only cut and died her hair, but she also bulked up quite a bit.

She shared a photo of herself with her new look standing next to Christy Martin.

Sweeney also shared a lengthy post about what it meant to portray Martin in the film.

“I don’t usually write a lot in my captions but this movie and experience I feel needs more than just a few words,” Sweeney wrote in the caption. “We have wrapped filming Christy Martin’s story and it has been one of the most emotional, transformative experiences of my life. Christy’s journey is so deeply inspiring, and having her by my side during this process was nothing short of surreal. There were moments on set where I’d glance over at her standing by the monitors, cheering us on, and I’d just become so emotional. Knowing what she’s endured, what she’s pushed through to be there in that moment—it made me want to cry.

“To the incredible crew in Charlotte—thank you for giving this project your everything. I’m going to miss you so much!! Your hard work, long hours, and dedication brought this story to life, and we couldn’t have done it without you. My castmates, especially Ben, thank you for your talent, your relentlessness, and for inspiring me to dig even deeper every single day. And David, our fearless aussie, thank you for being the steady, passionate leader we all leaned on.

“This story is so much bigger than just a film. It’s a testament to resilience, survival, and finding the strength to keep fighting. I can’t wait for you all to see it—not only because I’m proud of the transformation and the work I’ve poured into it, but because Christy’s story deserves to be told. And yes, you’ll get to see me kick some serious [butt] (like seriously kicked some [butt]) ((like I might’ve enjoyed it a little toooooo much while kicking [butt] haha)), but most importantly, you’ll witness a story that’s as powerful as the woman who lived it. I’ll carry this experience with me forever. Can’t wait to share more.”

Martin responded to the post by expressing her appreciation for Sweeney.

“This was truly an incredible experience. Sydney, you are a terrific person. I smile every time I think of your celebrations in the ring. I honestly believe that you will change/ help many lives with this performance. I am so honored that it was you that chose to portray me, a coal miners daughter from Southern WV in this movie!! Much love and respect,” Martin wrote.

A release date for the upcoming film has not yet been announced.

