Aaron Rodgers may not be the best sort of person to be in a relationship with.

Movie star Shailene Woodley commented on her dating life while reflecting on relationships she’s had that haven’t worked out for one reason or another, including her high-profile fling with New York Jets Quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Woodley was engaged to Rodgers, but sadly things didn’t work out and the pair decided to call it quits on happily ever after.

In an interview with Bustle, Woodley discussed why she had to stop performing for others and being true to herself.

“Just a broken heart. A broken heart that healed and broke again,” Woodley said.

Woodley also talked about why past relationships of hers haven’t made it the distance.

“I fell in love over and over with unavailability. I’m very open as a human. I love easy and I care easy, but I do not love lightly, and I do not care lightly.

“It’s really taken me a lot of time to understand that it’s not on me to fix or heal or do anything about [a relationship] other than protect the deep care and love that I have for the world and for my people. Ultimately, that has helped me walk away without the need to understand why certain things didn’t play out the way that I may have desired them to.”

It’s a rare insight into both Woodley and Rodgers’ personal lives, as the two both prefer to keep their lives private. It’ll be interesting to see how Rodgers responds to the hints of his unavailability, as the former Super Bowl champion is known for getting the last word.

