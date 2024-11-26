Syndication: Desert Sun

Women’s golf influencer Paige Spiranac has taken a lot of criticism over the years for embracing her looks and sexuality to further her career. And now, she’s coming to the defense of another woman who seems to be doing something similar.

Pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter has emerged as one of the biggest artists on the planet this year and she is certainly not shy about embracing her sexuality using rather explicit lyrics, performing sexually suggestive poses on stage, and wearing lace lingerie-inspired outfits during her performances.

In a recent post, one fan complimented how Sabrina has managed to embrace her sexuality in this way while still managing to keep her audience and fanbase primarily female.

“Sabrina Carpenter is genius for how she embraces her sexuality but still keeps women as her target audience. Like how is she performing in lingerie and I still feel like it’s not for men at all? I can’t comprehend it, but I love it,” the fan wrote.

This elicited a response from Spiranac, who came to the defense of Carpenter.

“I dislike how women pick and choose when it’s okay to support other women for embracing their sexuality depending on if it appears to be for the female or male gaze,” Spiranac wrote in a post on X. “Women should be able to embrace their sexuality if that’s what makes them feel empowered.

“One shouldn’t be called a genius while the other is called an attention [expletive] for doing the same exact thing.”

When one fan pointed out that Spiranac is doing just fine for herself by embracing her sexuality, she responded by indicating that her post was not about her specifically, it was just a trend that she noticed.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“This isn’t really even about me. It’s a constant theme I keep seeing with other women too,” Spiranac wrote.

Carpenter has been nominated for six Grammy Awards this year including Album of the Year for her album “Short ‘n Sweet” as well as the award for Best New Artist.

[Paige Spiranac]