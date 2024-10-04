Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.

Michigan’s football season hasn’t gone great this year, and now it looks like it’s affecting their fanbase as well.

ThiccStauskas, a prominent fan and online figure in the Michigan football online community, is facing major heat for his takes on transgender athletes playing in women’s sports.

Things started on Thursday when he tweeted his opinion on the matter.

“I think the correct answer to “is it unfair for trans women to compete in women’s sports” is A. In almost all cases, not really and B. I don’t honestly care if it is It’s unfair for Mason Graham to play against future accountants. Tough s**t man. Thats sports,” he tweeted.

Naturally, this caused a stir online.

“Sorry Dan, a line has to be drawn somewhere. The correct answer is, yes it is unfair and should be completely outlawed. This discussion starts and ends with biology,” someone responded.

“It also makes hate against transgender people into an issue to be debated, rather than the bigotry that it is. It’s being used by hateful people to justify fearmongering against trans people as a whole, and not just athletes. It’s disgusting,” another person said.

“If you allow a transgender mtf to play wimen’s sports then on what grounds could you prevent any male from playing wimen’s sports? Unfair Also, no one is being denied opportunity. Just play on the men’s team. My child is transgender and still played on the men’s tennis team,” one parent wrote back.

“In what world is it not unfair? You’re what’s wrong with our country,” one person responded.

It’s pretty shocking anyone was upset over this, considering there’s no proven competing as a transgender athlete.