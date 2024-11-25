Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

For years, rapper Kanye West was a key and integral part of pop culture and sports due to the partnership between his brand Yeezy and the sportswear giant Adidas. He even outfitted a few athletes with special Yeezy-branded cleats. But he has since had quite a fall from grace that continued this week after another disgusting incident.

Back in 2022, Adidas cut all ties with Kanye West due to a string of antisimetic comments made by the rapper. Now, West faces a lawsuit that says the rapper sexually assaulted a strangled a model on the set of a music video back in 2010.

According to a federal lawsuit filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York obtained by NBC News, the lawsuit occured at the Chelsea Hotel in New York.

The lawsuit claims that Ye shoved his fingers into the mouth of model Jenifer An and grabbed her around the throat in what the suit refers to as “pornographic gagging.”

The suit says the rapper stood “towering over” An and “began to choke Plaintiff with one hand.”

“He then wrapped his other hand around her neck and continued to strangle her with both hands,” the lawsuit says. “Next, Defendant West smothered Plaintiff’s face with both of his hands, which smeared her makeup. He then rammed several fingers down her throat, continuously moved them in and out, and gagged her to emulate forced oral sex.”

The lawsuit claims that Kanye West screamed “This is art. This is [freaking] art. I am like Picasso” as he continued sexually assaulting An “in a manner similar to pornographic gagging/deep throat/BDSM fetishes.” The suit says Ye “felt as if she had temporarily blacked out” and that when West was done, An’s “face was covered in saliva and smeared makeup.”

Needless to say, these are some absolutely disgusting allegations, and the news led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“My heart breaks for every woman that ever confessed against him because women who say the truth about their famous abusers always get ridiculed and mocked by those men’s crazy fans. put all rapists behind bars,” on person wrote on X.

“He has so many sexual assault allegations against him that I’ve lost track of how many there are,” another person wrote.

“I hope her and other victims are okay,” someone else wrote.

“He needs to be locked up,” another person added.

“No one is surprised and that says it all. lock this psychopath up,” someone else wrote.

“He’s disgusting,” another person said.

“How does he still have fans?” someone else questioned.

If you or someone you know is experiencing sexual harassment or sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

[NBC News]