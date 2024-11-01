Oct 28, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts to a play during the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sports betting has taken over professional sports since being legalized in certain states across the United States in the last year or two. Now it’s almost impossible to consume sports on television without betting lines being involved in some capacity.

Athletes haven’t been able to avoid the impact of legalized sports betting either. So much so that athletes speak directly to bettors after their performances sometimes. That was the exact case with NBA superstar Kevin Durant. Durant and the Phoenix Suns staged a comeback victory against the Los Angeles Clippers, but Durant didn’t have his usually lofty production in counting statistics.

Durant took to Twitter to let fans and bettors know he didn’t care much about how they fared as long as the Suns came away with the win.

“Great dub suns, and for my parlayers, better luck next time lol,” Durant tweeted after the game.

Great dub suns, and for my parlayers, better luck next time lol — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) November 1, 2024

Predictably, many took exception to this.

“whatever. now my son wont be able to eat tomorrow and its your fault,” one fan responded.

“(Zero) shot attempts in the 4th even when you had the green light. You knew what you was doing but it is what it is,” one fan added.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“It wasnt even you. it was that european useless center on ur team,” one fan added.

“(You) a under guy anywayz old & dusty, musty, crusty been taking ur unders everyday,” one fan said.

“No one is putting you in a parlay. You blew a 3-1 lead, and then went to the team that beat you,” one fan told Durant.

“No shade I don’t think KD has ever won me any money smh selfish bruh,” one fan added.

As funny as this may seem, the NBA is going to have to do something about the athletes being aware of the gambling lines or the integrity of the game will be compromised.