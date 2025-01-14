Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

As Penn State looks to build on an appearance in the College Football Playoff semifinals, it will have to do so without one of its best players.

On Tuesday, Tyler Warren took to social media to announce that he’s foregoing his remaining eligibility and entering the 2025 NFL Draft.

“Penn State gave me the opportunity to compete, learn and be surrounded by outstanding men and women who have had such a large impact on my life,” Warren wrote in a post on Instagram. “I appreciate Coach Franklin for what he stands for and the culture he’s created. I’m thankful for Coach Howle & Coach Rocco for the development, support and the family they’ve built amongst the aces.

“To my teammates, I’m thankful for every practice, workout and game I stood alongside you all. To the fans and Penn State community, thank you for your support. I will always be proud to be a Nittany Lion.”

The 2024 recipient of the John Mackey Award, Warren was widely considered college football’s best tight end this past season. The Mechanicsville, Virginia, native earned first-team All-American and All-Big Ten honors, recording 104 receptions for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns.

Also considered one of college football’s most versatile players, Warren added 218 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns on the ground. He is projected by many to be the first tight end selected and a likely first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Following the news of Warren’s decision to declare for the draft, many football fans and analysts took to social media to weigh in.

One of the things we do in the pre-draft cycle is start to overthink players. We overanalyze things that don’t matter as much as the tape and the player. Don’t waste any time with that on Tyler Warren: this guy is a flat out baller with elite tape from 2024. https://t.co/vLC0nLW0He — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 14, 2025

Sean McVay’s next draft crush https://t.co/6icP2v9Dpf — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) January 14, 2025

Only thing I’m surprised by is that it took him this long to declare Hands down the top tight end in the nation and in this class https://t.co/XZCReF7G6R — JaguarGator9 (@JaguarGator9NFL) January 14, 2025

