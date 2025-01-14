Nov 26, 2011; Madison, WI, USA; An Penn State Nittany Lions helmet sits on the field during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers defeated the Nittanty Lions 45-7. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
ArticlesCollege FootballBy Ben Axelrod on

As Penn State looks to build on an appearance in the College Football Playoff semifinals, it will have to do so without one of its best players.

On Tuesday, Tyler Warren took to social media to announce that he’s foregoing his remaining eligibility and entering the 2025 NFL Draft.

“Penn State gave me the opportunity to compete, learn and be surrounded by outstanding men and women who have had such a large impact on my life,” Warren wrote in a post on Instagram. “I appreciate Coach Franklin for what he stands for and the culture he’s created. I’m thankful for Coach Howle & Coach Rocco for the development, support and the family they’ve built amongst the aces.

“To my teammates, I’m thankful for every practice, workout and game I stood alongside you all. To the fans and Penn State community, thank you for your support. I will always be proud to be a Nittany Lion.”

The 2024 recipient of the John Mackey Award, Warren was widely considered college football’s best tight end this past season. The Mechanicsville, Virginia, native earned first-team All-American and All-Big Ten honors, recording 104 receptions for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns.

Also considered one of college football’s most versatile players, Warren added 218 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns on the ground. He is projected by many to be the first tight end selected and a likely first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Following the news of Warren’s decision to declare for the draft, many football fans and analysts took to social media to weigh in.

[Tyler Warren on Instagram]

About Ben Axelrod

Ben Axelrod is a veteran of the sports media landscape, having most recently worked for NBC's Cleveland affiliate, WKYC. Prior to his time in Cleveland, he covered Ohio State football and the Big Ten for outlets including Cox Media Group, Bleacher Report, Scout and Rivals.

View all posts by Ben Axelrod