Friday’s ACC matchup between the No. 7 ranked Miami Hurricanes and the Virginia Tech Hokies was a game that wasn’t exactly expected to be a close one on paper. However, the game ended up coming down to the final play. And there is even an argument that the underdog should have been the team that came away with the victory.

Virginia Tech found themselves with the ball with 1:47 remaining in the fourth quarter in what would be the final possession of the game.

Getting themselves all the way to the Miami 30-yard line, the Hokies had one final play to potentially come away with the upset win. And it looked like they did exactly that when Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones found Da’Quan Felton in the back of the endzone on what was initially ruled a game-winning touchdown.

However, it would all be for not. The play would be reviewed and it was ultimately determined that Felton did not maintain control of the catch, resulting in the play being overturned and Miami holding on for a 38-34 victory.

You be the judge. But it sure seemed like there was an argument that Felton did maintain a fair bit of control for quite some time going to the ground. At the very least, it didn’t look like there was “clear and obvious” evidence that the call should be overturned like it ended up being.

Ultimately, fans took to social media to offer their complaints about the call and ultimately the end result of the game.

