Photo Credit: ESPN

Friday’s ACC matchup between the No. 7 ranked Miami Hurricanes and the Virginia Tech Hokies was a game that wasn’t exactly expected to be a close one on paper. However, the game ended up coming down to the final play. And there is even an argument that the underdog should have been the team that came away with the victory.

Virginia Tech found themselves with the ball with 1:47 remaining in the fourth quarter in what would be the final possession of the game.

Getting themselves all the way to the Miami 30-yard line, the Hokies had one final play to potentially come away with the upset win. And it looked like they did exactly that when Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones found Da’Quan Felton in the back of the endzone on what was initially ruled a game-winning touchdown.

However, it would all be for not. The play would be reviewed and it was ultimately determined that Felton did not maintain control of the catch, resulting in the play being overturned and Miami holding on for a 38-34 victory.

VIRGINIA TECH’S HAIL MARY WAS RULED INCOMPLETE 😱 pic.twitter.com/J2pK4IY5y5 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 28, 2024

You be the judge. But it sure seemed like there was an argument that Felton did maintain a fair bit of control for quite some time going to the ground. At the very least, it didn’t look like there was “clear and obvious” evidence that the call should be overturned like it ended up being.

Ultimately, fans took to social media to offer their complaints about the call and ultimately the end result of the game.

If it takes you 5 minutes to decide, it’s not clear and obvious evidence. Virginia Tech got screwed — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 28, 2024

Miami’s win over Virginia Tech is one of the most fraudulent wins I have ever witnessed. Big CFB media couldn’t let the Canes’ hype die. They want the U back. pic.twitter.com/5vVLauiDST — Austin 🦆 (@deviousduck_) September 28, 2024

Virginia Tech WR Stephen Gosnell wants to see consequences pic.twitter.com/iOOO566s9A — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) September 28, 2024

The Miami Virginia Tech refs ruled it a touchdown to force the review for a scoring play The problem is now, you have to overturn something that’s tough to overturn pic.twitter.com/2Yk6HcJ2mj — Brett Hoffman (@BrettHoffmanjr) September 28, 2024

[SportsCenter on X]