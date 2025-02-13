Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Detailed view of Washington Huskies helmet during the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Huskies bolstered their coaching staff on Thursday. Head coach Jedd Fisch plucked a name from the past to join his staff as the next quarterbacks coach for the Huskies.

JP Losman, who starred in the National Football League from 2004 to 2011, has joined Fisch’s staff in Seattle. The two, coincidentally, shared a season once before in Seattle in 2010 back when Losman played for the Seattle Seahawks.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported the news of the Washington hire.

“University of Washington is set to hire JP Losman as the school’s assistant quarterbacks coach,” Thamel said. “He’s a former NFL 1st round pick and played QB for UW coach Jedd Fisch with the Seahawks. He’s worked at both Clemson and Oklahoma in coaching roles, starting in 2017 at Clemson and since 2022 at OU.”

The Huskies hope Demond Williams is next in line to star at quarterback for the Huskies. Fisch brought on transfer Will Rogers from Mississippi State to take the reins from Michael Penix Jr. Williams is a touted recruit who the Huskies like a lot, and is expected to start for UW in 2024.

Losman had previously coached at Clemson for several years before joining the Oklahoma staff under Brent Venables. Fisch hired him away from the SEC’s Sooners and hopes Losman provides a significant impact.

Washington had a rough go in its first season in the Big Ten Conference. After a dream season that saw them take down rival Oregon twice and make the National Championship Game, Washington fell short in 2024. The Huskies had dealt with significant attrition after Kalen DeBoer fled for the Alabama job. So Fisch had little to work with in 2024.

But the hope in Seattle is that 2025 is the beginning of something new and exciting.