It’s no secret that Ohio State and Michigan hate each other.

The two football programs have one of the longest and most storied rivalries in college football history. The players and coaches keep their disdain for each other long after their days at the universities are over.

That’s certainly the case with former Ohio State legend Urban Meyer, who led the Buckeyes to their last national championship.

According to On3, Meyer spoke about the Wolverine’s offense after being asked if he thought they could be successful, and he didn’t paint a pretty picture.

“They can’t [succeed]. There’s zero chance with that kind of balance. They got to play both quarterbacks. I said that when we were there. Alex Orji is good enough to play. He’s got to play. I think he’s a tremendous player. But, to answer your question: no,” Meyer said.

“You’re going to get zero coverage every snap, and you will see that the numbers disappear. I like how rugged the Wolverines were on offense and defense, and that’s kind of a trademark of who they are, but there is zero chance unless you balance that thing up. At some point, it’s going to be nine up, and you’ll stop the run.”

It’s hard to know whether this is an honest analysis since Meyer is such a biased party, but it’s still interesting to hear his perspective.

Michigan doesn’t play Ohio State until late November, so there’s plenty of time for Meyer’s old rivals to figure out how to make him eat his words.

