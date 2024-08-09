Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) greets the crowd at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2024, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center.

Vice President Kamala Harris recently created headlines by tabbing Minnesota governor Tim Walz as her presidential ticket running mate.

The 60-year-old Walz has worn many hats through his working history, including as an assistant defensive coordinator for a rural Minnesota high school. Walz’s time in that role is notable as he helped lead the school to its first state championship in the program’s history.

However, that achievement doesn’t impress former college football coach and current Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville.

“Walz wouldn’t last a day in the SEC,” Tuberville wrote on Twitter, the social media platform currently marketed as X, in response to a parody account jokingly accusing Walz of “stolen valor” for coaching football at the school at which he worked in the state in which we lived instead of at a high school in a state known for producing blue-chip recruits.

Tuberville amassed a 159-99 record as a college football coach including stops with the Mississippi Rebels, Auburn Tigers, Texas Tech Red Raiders and Cincinnati Bearcats. He went 7-6 in bowl games and is a two-time SEC Coach of the Year.

His disparagement of Walz didn’t stop with football, either. In another tweet, Tuberville falsely accused Walz of “abandoning” his National Guard unit before its deployment to Iraq.

“When the going got tough,” Tuberville wrote, “Walz abandoned his unit. The contrast between him and [Republican vice presidential nominee] J.D> Vance, who served in Iraq as a [reporter] in the Marine [Reserves], couldn’t be more clear.”

