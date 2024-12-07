Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

Many fans were stunned by the news that Hollywood actor Timothée Chalamet had been selected as the Championship Week guest picker for ESPN’s famous College Gameday show.

However, Chalamet left fans stunned by displaying a substantial level of knowledge about the college game that most celebrity pickers don’t have, including knowing that Jackson State University had eleven all-conference players on the team.

TIMOTHEE CHALAMET KNOWS BALL! HE'S TAKING JACKSON STATE (-12.5)!pic.twitter.com/BucqKsxFQS — ESPN BET (@ESPNBET) December 7, 2024

Fans reacted to Chalamet’s performance on social media.

“Timothee Chalamet just rattled off the fact that Jackson State had 11 All-Conference players on his first answer. HE KNOWS BALL!” one fan said on Twitter.

“Not buying it for a second. He is obviously reading his responses that someone else prepared for him. He is an actor getting paid to act. ESPN should be ashamed for foisting this on the sporting public,” one fan added.

“Please sign him long term and get rid of Des. Des embarrasses your show each and every week,” another fan wrote.

“Never question this man’s ball knowing ability again,” one fan added.

“I should’ve taken the Lisan Al Gaib Picks Parlay, he drank the water of life, he sees all futures at once, Muad’Dib leads the way,” one fan added.

“Bro brought the deep bag today. Respect,” another fan added.

“Idc if he’s reading from a script. Tim can call it well!!!” one fan added.

“Elite reading a script knowledge. Be serious. From the 80’s? This kid wasn’t even alive then. Disney gave the kid a script so he didn’t look like an idiot on TV,” someone else wrote.

It’ll be interesting to see if Chalamet returns to the show next season.