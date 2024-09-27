Syndication: Stevens Point Journal

As the 2024 United States Presidential election heats up, it sounds like Minnesota governor and Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz will be attending a college football game this weekend.

According to a report from the Washington Post, Tim Walz will be attending Saturday’s showdown between the Minnesota Vikings and the Michigan Wolverines as part of a larger campaign stop in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

“Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will campaign in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Saturday, attending the football game between the University of Michigan and the University of Minnesota. The vice-presidential nominee and former Minnesota high school football coach will meet with students during the trip to speak about the importance of registering to vote and the power of their participation, according to a campaign official,” Dylan Wells reported for the Washington Post this week.

As Wells points out, this appears to be a continued effort for Walz to lean into his identity as a former football coach.

“The campaign has leaned into Walz’s identity as a former coach, including at the Democratic National Convention in August, where he was introduced by a former student he coached in baseball and track. Walz was later joined onstage by some of his former football players from Mankato West High School,” Wells reported.

Walz will not be the only notable politician attending a major college football game this weekend.

Donald Trump is reportedly set to attend this weekend’s SEC showdown between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

So on Saturday, college football will double as a political theatre.

[Washington Post]