The Texas Longhorns football team has been without its leader Quinn Ewers for a few weeks, but it looks like that’s all set to change.

Ewers went down in a game against UTSA, and Arch Manning has had command of the Longhorns offense since. Manning has done a tremendous job in Ewers’ place, keeping the team undefeated and ranked in the top five of the weekly AP Poll.

Unfortunately for Manning, his time in charge of the offense is likely drawing to a close.

Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods reported that Ewers practiced with the starters on Tuesday.

“According to multiple sources, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers participated in practice on Tuesday and received the first-team reps. I was told, ‘Quinn is playing [against Oklahoma]. No way he misses this game or the rest of the season. He wants to win the SEC and a Natty,'” Richardson shared on Twitter.

This is in line with what Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has said about the starting quarterback situation.

“We need Quinn back ’cause he’s our quarterback and he’s our leader,” Sarkisian said to reporters. “I think that impacts the entire team and belief. But I think what we learned, and what Arch earned here over the last two and a half games, is this team can count on him too.”

Even if Ewers gets the start, it’ll be interesting to see how much rope he’s allowed. If he struggles the Longhorns could turn to Manning quickly after he proved his dynamite ability on the big stage over the last few weeks.