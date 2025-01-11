Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Longhorns suffered a season-ending loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff semifinals on Friday night, and it sounds like the Longhorns will also be losing their starting quarterback, too.

While starting quarterback Quinn Ewers has not formally announced his future plans, college football insider Pete Thamel of ESPN reports that the starting quarterback is expected to enter the NFL Draft.

“Sources close to Ewers reiterated to ESPN that the ‘overwhelming likelihood’ is that Ewers will declare for the NFL draft,” Thamel wrote for ESPN.

“Heading into 2023, that had been the plan for Ewers,” Thamel continued. “But injuries slowed him in that season, and he and his camp decided that not having 25 starts could hurt his long-term development. (NFL data shows that’s a line of demarcation for quarterback development.)”

Ewers himself would not confirm this decision after the game as he simply said “We’ll see,” but he did indicate that he does not expect to be playing college football next season.

There have been rumors that Ewers could choose to leave Texas for a lucrative NIL offer from another team, but Ewers didn’t really have much to say about that.

“Haven’t even paid attention to it,” he said. “I’m not really sure what’s going on.”

Regardless, it seems clear that Ewers has played his last game with the Longhorns, paving the way for Arch Manning to take over as the team’s starting quarterback next season.