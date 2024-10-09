Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Quinn Ewers is expected to take over as the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns this week after recovering from his injury, sending Arch Manning back to the bench. Manning played well in relief of Ewers the past few weeks, leading some to wonder whether or not he’ll get a chance to play even when Ewers is healthy.

It does not sound like that will be the case.

This week, Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian was asked whether or not the team would incorporate special packages for Arch Manning to get into the game once Quinn Ewers took over as the starting quarterback.

Sarkisian politely refused that idea.

A former college quarterback himself, Sarkisian knows what it’s like to play the position and he understands that the starting quarterback does not take kindly to coming out of the game for the backup.

“When I was a starter [at BYU], I never wanted the backup coming into the game – even for a play,” Sarkisian said according to Chip Brown of 247 Sports.

Manning has proven to be a better runner than Ewers, adding a different dynamic to the Texas offense.

However, it seems like the team is going to roll with Ewers all the way once he returns to the lineup.

[247 Sports]