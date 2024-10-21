Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian seemed to be ready to make a quarterback change during Saturday night’s showdown against the Georgia Bulldogs after he inserted Arch Manning into the game in place of starter Quinn Ewers. But he quickly changed his mind.

With the Texas Longhorns trailing 20-0 against the Bulldogs in the second quarter on Saturday and starter Quinn Ewers struggling, Sarkisian replaced Ewers with Arch Manning, giving him a chance to try to spark the offense and prove that he should be the team’s full-time starter.

But things didn’t exactly go all that well for Manning, and he quickly found himself back on the bench.

Manning played two drives at quarterback for the Longhorns and failed to lead the team to any points. He went 3-for-6 through the air for just 19 yards and finished with -1 rushing yards.

After halftime, Sarkisian went back on the move, re-inserting Ewers into the game and putting Manning back on the bench. And after the game, he made it pretty clear that Ewers will remain the team’s starting quarterback going forward, too.

“Quinn’s our starting quarterback,” Sarkisian said according to ESPN. “I appreciate the fact that we’re fortunate enough to have a backup like Arch that can come into the game and provide a spark in some sense, but at the end of the day, Quinn’s our starter.”

Needless to say, this move led to a lot of reactions on social media as many thought Manning should have been given more of a chance to show what he can do.

“Quinn Ewers isn’t a high level college starter much less a NFL starter. He’s not good enough,” one fan wrote on X.

“If Sark is not fair to Arch Arch will transfer. Ewers has no upside Arch does. A good coach will put the best players on the field. Saban would’ve already replaced Ewers. To hell with his NFL status. The clipboard will be waiting for Ewers in the NFL,” another fan added.

“Shouldve kept Quinn on the bench once he pulled him. He hasnt played well for 2 weeks now,” another fan wrote.

“Quinn cannot start another snap,” another fan added.

“Ewers has serious issues, Arch must be really bad compared to Ewers for Sark to go with Ewers!” another fan said.

We’ll have to see how the Longhorns fare at the quarterback position the rest of the season.

