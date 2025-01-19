Syndication: USA TODAY

The Texas Longhorns fell in the College Football Playoff semifinal for the second consecutive season, but it sounds like the team is still quite pleased with head coach Steve Sarkisian.

According to college football insider Brett McMurphy of The Action Network, the Texas Longhorns have announced a new contract extension with Steve Sarkisian.

McMurphy goes on to report that Sarkisian declined interviews with two NFL teams in favor of signing a contract extension with Texas.

“Steve Sarkisian agrees to contract extension w/Texas after declining interviews w/2 NFL teams, sources said. UT Board of Regents chairman Kevin Eltife & AD Chris Del Conte were key figures in getting the deal done, source said. Sarkisian has led UT to consecutive [College Football Playoff] semifinal berths & double-digit win seasons for 1st time in 17 years,” McMurphy said in a post on X, the platform previously known as Twitter.

McMurphy also quoted an anonymous source who commended Sarkisian for his decision to decline the NFL interviews, praising the loyalty that it showed to the program.

“The fact Sarkisian didn’t take any NFL interviews shows his buy-in & commitment to the University of Texas,” the source said.

Sarkisian is set to return to Texas next season, where Arch Manning is expected to step into the starting quarterback role following the departure of Quinn Ewers.

We’ll have to see how next season goes for Sarkisian and the Longhorns.