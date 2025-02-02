Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Next season, it is expected that Arch Manning will finally receive a chance to be a full-time starter for the Texas Longhorns. And despite the lack of opportunities to this point, the expectations on his to thrive in a starting role are unbelievably lofty.

In the limited opportunities that Manning did receive this past season, he showed flashes of brilliance.

Particularly, two nearly flawlessly games against UTSA and Mississippi State shows that Manning could very well be one of the best quarterbacks in all of college football next year.

In fact, he is actually expected to be the very best player in all of college football next season. Currently, Manning sits as the favorite at 7-1 on NBC Sports Bet to win the Heisman Trophy.

Based on NBC Sports Bet, Manning is more likely to win the Heisman Trophy than some well established quarterbacks across the country like Drew Allar, Garrett Nussmeier, and Cade Klubnik.

Another Saturday without college football. 🥲 Who will win the Heisman next season? pic.twitter.com/uqxY3i8fge — NBC Sports Bet (@NBCSportsBet) February 1, 2025

It’s entirely possible that the two years that Manning has waited and learned behind Ewers as a backup under head coach Steve Sarkisian could be a positive for him. But now, he will have to deal with expectations he has never had to deal with before.

Naturally, fans took to social media to share their reactions to these incredibly bold odds for Manning.

” I think Arch Manning is winning the Heisman and the CFP Title next year,” wrote one Texas fan.

Some may say that these odds are completely out of whack considering the fact that Manning has proven very little as a collegiate quarterback.

That may be true. But so far, all we have seen is great things from Manning. After all, there were plenty of Texas fans who were calling for Manning to start over Quinn Ewers this past season, who will likely hear his name called in the 2025 NFL Draft.