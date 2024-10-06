Sep 1, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; A Tennessee Volunteers player holds their helmet along the sidelines during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee Volunteers had a rough go of things on Saturday.

The Vols entered Saturday’s day against the unranked Arkansas Razorbacks as the fourth-ranked team in the country and in the driver’s seat to reach the SEC championship and college football playoff. Tennesee’s season took a surprising left turn after the Razorbacks defeated them 19-14 in a shocking upset.

Needless to say, the Tennesee players did not take well to the loss. After Arkansas fans stormed the field in the wake of the victory, cameras spotted a Tennesee football player ruthlessly shove a Tennesee fan onto the ground while he was exiting the field.

Hey @Vol_Football, might want to teach your players that this could be considered assault… pic.twitter.com/GF9iShgolx — Kristi Abbott (@kabbott725) October 6, 2024

Fans reacted to the violent outburst online.

“I happen to know that Vol fans are super passionate about field-storming-fan safety and will surely call for this players suspension,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Never take the side of students in these situations. There’s absolutely zero excuse to run up on a player and you do so at your own risk. Absolutely zero excuse to run through a column of opposing players trying to leave the field either,” said another.

“I remember when a bama player did hit a fan on the field a couple years back after Tenn beat Bama and stormed the field. Vols fans were beside themselves wanting the player in jail. Surely they’ll be consistent in their opinions here. Nah. They’re not. They’re defending this,” a fan added.

“Stay classless Tennessee,” someone said.

With emotions this high after games it begs the question of what the NCAA will do to prevent field storming before one of the incidents has even worse consequences.