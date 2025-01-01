Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Sugar Bowl showdown between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish has been postponed as a result of a terrorist attack.

At around 3:15 a.m. local time Wednesday morning, a man intentionally crashed into a crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, where many fans were gathered ahead of the game.

The attack killed at least 10 people and injured 35 others. According to ABC, the University of Georgia confirmed that a student was injured in the attack.

As a result of the attack, the game has been postponed for 24 hours.

On Wednesday District Attorney of Orleans Parish Jason Williams told ABC News that the game was being postponed until Thursday at the same time.

“As of right now, it’s only being postponed one day,” Williams told ABC News.

This comes after New Orleans Police Commissioner Anne Kirkpatrick seemingly indicated that the Sugar Bowl would go on as planned at the Caesars Superdome on Wednesday night.

Clearly, however, it was a fluid situation, with the FBI reportedly sweeping the French Quarter for potential explosive devices.

Additionally, ESPN’s Laura Rutledge reported on College GameDay that the Georgia football team had a shelter in place at its team hotel as it awaited more information regarding the game.

The full details of the decision to postpone the game have not been announced, but Williams did confirm that the game was postponed.

[ABC News]