In the wake of the tragic school shooting at Apalachee High School in Georgia last week, legendary college football head coach Steve Spurrier made it very clear that wants the AR-15 style of rifle to be banned in the United States.

During a recent radio appearance on WRUF’s “Inside the Huddle” program, Steve Spurrier had some strong words in response to the latest tragedy.

“I want to say something about another coach, as a coach, a former coach myself,” Spurrier began.

“The coach in Winder, Georgia, Apalachee High School got killed in that mass shooting. [Ricky] Aspinwall is his name. He’s the D-coordinator there. And everybody says hearts and prayers go out.”

The great Steve Spurrier today with a message on gun violence and AR-15 availability that everyone needs to hear pic.twitter.com/Mipnp6akm0 — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) September 11, 2024

“Why in the world in America are you eligible to walk into a gun store and buy an AR-15 rifle? They should have a sign, ‘If you need a gun for mass school shootings, here’s your AR-15. We’ll give you a discount.’ Why don’t they just put that sign up there?”

Spurrier made it clear that he thinks the AR-15 style of rifle should be outright banned in the country.

“That’s the only thing they’re used for,” Spurrier said.

“You don’t need them for self-defense. And yet we sit here and say blah, blah, blah. We’re messed up in America to allow sick people to have these guns. And it ain’t going to stop. It ain’t going to stop until they get all these guns out of the way. You can carry a six-shooter, protect yourself, which we’re all for. But these AR-15s are for mass shootings in the schools, and we sit here and allow it to happen in America. Makes me sick. All right, I’ve said my piece.”

Obviously, this led to a lot of reactions on social media.

Clearly, Spurrier feels quite passionately on this subject.

