Arch Manning Touchdown

Arch Manning may not be the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns this season, but he did see the field during the team’s season-opening showdown with Colorado State, and he was able to find the end zone for the first touchdown pass of his career. And it sounds like head coach Steve Sarkisian was quite happy with what he saw from the young quarterback.

Steve Sarkisian praised Arch Manning for his ability to extend the play the play with his athleticism before finding the open receiver for the touchdown.

“I liked that he got through his progression on the keeper there and found the open route,” Sarkisian said during a sideline interview entering the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game, according to On3.

ARCH MANNING WITH HIS FIRST COLLEGIATE TD PASS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nAcXUbyreI — ESPN (@espn) August 31, 2024

“And then third down — the one thing about Arch, he’s a real athletic guy. He’s able to use his legs, extend the play, and find a touchdown pass.”

Manning will serve as the backup quarterback for the Texas Longhorns this season after starter Quinn Ewers opted to return for his senior season with the team instead of entering the NFL Draft. While he might not be the starter, he’ll likely get plenty of reps in blowouts this season.

