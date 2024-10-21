Jul 12, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the Texas Longhorns helmet and logo during Big 12 football media day at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Longhorns suffered their first loss of the football season on Saturday, and things just got even worse for the team.

In the game, which Texas lost to the Georgia Bulldogs by a final score of 30-15, the Longhorns had an interception called back due to a pass interference penalty. Texas fans were livid, with many throwing debris onto the field, forcing a stoppage of game action.

In an unprecedented move, officials ended up changing the call.

Texas went on to release an official statement on the incident.

“While we deeply appreciate the passion and loyalty of our fan base at the University of Texas Austin, we do not condone the unsportsmanlike conduct that was exhibited by some individuals throwing objects onto the field during last night’s game and sincerely apologize to the University of Georgia players, coaches, and fans, as well as the Southeastern Conference and officiating crew,” the school said, according to The Spun.

It doesn’t seem the statement was enough to appease the SEC. The conference has officially levied its punishment on the University, which is in its first year as a member.

The school was smacked with a $250,000 fine, which is a massive amount of money, especially considering schools and collectives need as much funding as possible to stay competitive in the current NIL landscape.

It’ll be interesting to see if the University can navigate the fine, or if it sets the program back in its development.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

[The Spun]