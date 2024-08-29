Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

The Ohio State Buckeyes enter the 2024 college football season with one of the most talented rosters in the country and one of the favorites to win the national championship this year. And as the team prepares for its season-opening showdown against the Akron Zips this weekend, head coach Ryan Day has a pretty bold “guarantee” about something he expects to see from the team this season.

The Ohio State Buckeyes have not returned a kick or a punt for a touchdown in nearly a decade. The last return touchdown came when wide receiver Jalin Marshall returned a punt 54 yards for a touchdown during a game against Indiana on Nov. 22, 2014. But Ryan Day thinks the Buckeyes will break that unfortunate streak this year. In fact, he’s willing to guarantee it.

During a recent appearance on The Ryan Day Radio Show with 97.1 The Fan, Day offered a bold “guarantee” that the Buckeyes would return a kickoff or a punt for a touchdown this season.

“I’m gonna guarantee one this year. I’ll put that out there. How ’bout that?” Day said with a laugh, according to Eleven Warriors.

Ohio State did go on to win the national championship in 2014, so perhaps a kick return touchdown is a good omen.

We’ll have to see if the Buckeyes can live up to Day’s promise this season.

[Eleven Warriors]