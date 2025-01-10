Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Ohio State Buckeyes are in the middle of a dominant playoff run under the leadership of head coach Ryan Day. However, it appears there’s at least a possibility that Day might decide to leave Ohio State after this season, even if he guides the Buckeyes to a national title.

Ryan Day has faced significant criticism from Ohio State fans for failing to secure a victory over Michigan or win a Big Ten title in the last four seasons. Some fans even called for Day to be fired – or at least placed on the hot seat – due to his perceived shortcomings over the past few years.

Now, though, Day has Ohio State playing like the top team in college football, delivering blowout wins over Tennessee and top-seeded Oregon in the College Football Playoff. Following these victories, the Buckeyes have emerged as the betting favorites to claim the national championship.

Regardless of the season’s outcome, CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd believes Day should choose to leave Ohio State on his own terms in response to the “unjust criticism from his own people.”

“Whenever this Ohio State season ends, win or lose in this chase for the school’s first national championship in 10 years, Day should get up at the postgame podium and check out. He should thank everyone before politely stepping down from his post as Ohio State’s coach. If he wasn’t such a decent guy, I could envision Day at least considering what Bobby Knight said out loud for his walk off,” Dodd wrote for CBS Sports this week.

“The NFL would be a fine option. There are several openings currently, and Day is more than qualified having two years in the league as an assistant. He could do TV for a year or two. Hey, linear cable needs mattress salesmen, too. Point is, Day wouldn’t be out of work for long. He would be free,” Dodd continued.

A jump to the NFL might indeed be a realistic option for Day if he decides to pursue it.

At present, six NFL teams are searching for head coaches – the New York Jets, Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, and Las Vegas Raiders.

According to Jared Mueller of SB Nation, the NFL has already expressed some interest in Day, though the timing of such a move could prove challenging, particularly if Ohio State advances to the national title game on Jan. 20.

Needless to say, the possibility of Day leaving Ohio State after the season led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“And go where? Somewhere with less pressure Maybe he should hit a G5 program. Why are you portraying Ohio State as some place with unreasonable expectations? Isn’t this EVERY contender in the G4? But you are right. Jump to the NFL or somewhere where 7-5 is cool. Less stress,” one fan wrote in a post on X.

“If he doesn’t like coaching in Columbus, he’ll love coaching in the NFL!” one fan joked.

“The NFL? Let’s hire a coach who downplays his rival after losing four straight when he said we are going to hang 100 on them, said no NFL owner with the possible exception of John Mara,” someone else added.

“Would not surprise me at all to see Ryan Day take an NFL job after the CFP. That Ohio State situation is wild. He could win the national championship this season, but if they lose to Michigan next season, or don’t win the Big Ten… Once there’s doubt, there’s always doubt,” another person said.

“I don’t blame Coach Day but I hope he stays,” someone else added.

While it’s unclear which teams have reached out or if Day is interested, it’s reasonable to think he could leave Ohio State if he chose to. After enduring immense pressure and criticism recently, Day may simply feel ready to move on.