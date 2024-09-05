Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

During Saturday’s season-opening game against the Akron Zips, Ohio State Buckeyes offensive linemen Tegra Tshabola and Austin Siereveld made the first starts of their college football careers. And while they both played well enough to earn passing grades from the coaching staff, it sounds like head coach Ryan Day wants to see them perform even better.

During his press conference this week, Ryan Day called out Tegra Tshabola and Austin Siereveld a bit as he made it clear that he has even higher expectations for the two of them than what he saw on Saturday.

“We expect to go out there and score every time we touch the ball and run the ball well,” Day said according to Marcus Hartman of The Dayton Daily News. “We’re not in the excuse-making business, so those guys have got to go out and play really, really well. That’s what we expect. We’re at Ohio State, so let’s go. But I’m predicting that this week they have a really good week of practice and they keep growing from it and they build from it, and they have a point of reference moving forward.”

Tshabola figures to be a starter on the offensive line, but Siereveld was filling in for starting left guard Donovan Jackso who missed the game with an undisclosed injury.

[Dayton Daily News]