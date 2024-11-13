Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Ohio State Buckeyes football program has fallen on hard times under head coach Ryan Day.

The Buckeyes haven’t beaten Michigan since 2019, and after losing to the Oregon Ducks earlier this year it’s worth wondering if Ryan Day has what it takes to replicate the success of his predecessors in Columbus, Ohio. Now Day has made another major lapse in judgment.

Former Ohio State running back Maurice Clarett is back around his alma mater’s football team. This wouldn’t be a problem in most scenarios, but Clarett has a troubled past.

Clarett has run into trouble with the law on multiple occasions.

In 2006, Clarett robbed two innocent people at gunpoint before escaping in a white SUV, per his Wikipedia page. Clarett eventually turned himself in, but his dark deeds don’t stop there.

He was also involved in a police chase after failing to pull over when he was caught driving dangerously. After finally being corralled by authorities, multiple weapons were found in Clarett’s vehicle (including a katana and multiple guns) along with an open bottle of Grey Goose vodka.

Clarett would go on to serve time in prison.

The most shocking part of all of this is not that Day would allow Clarrett near student-athletes, but that he doesn’t appear to feel any remorse about the situation. He was recently asked about Clarrett’s presence being around the football team again and appears to only see the positives of the situation.

“I asked Ryan Day about having (Clarett) around the program again. ‘I have a lot of respect for Maurice and where he’s come in his life. … He’s a guy I like having around our players. I like talking to him. I love his mindset. … I think he’s an asset to our program,'” Ohio State beat writer Tony Gerdeman tweeted and reported on Tuesday.

Hopefully, Clarett is fully rehabilitated and isn’t a threat to anyone in the program.

[Tony Gerdeman]