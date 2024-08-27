Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Texas Longhorns starting quarterback Quinn Ewers is the star of a new commercial for Dr. Pepper, and it includes a pretty hilarious nod to his rather famous backup quarterback Arch Manning.

In the commercial, Quinn Ewers stars as “Deputy Quinn Ewers.” At one point, his partner in the ad asks him to call for backup. Ewers quickly refused and had a pretty hilarious comment that was obviously referring to Arch Manning.

“I’m sorry, did you say you wanted Dr. Pepper?” Ewers asked in the commercial as he pulled a Dr. Pepper can out from his holster.

“I asked for backup,” his partner replied.

“We don’t need any backup, even if he has great hair and famous relatives,” Ewers said.

Obviously, Ewers was referring to Arch Manning, a highly-touted five-star quarterback prospect who will serve as Ewers’ backup with the Longhorns this season.

Manning, of course, is the nephew of legendary NFL quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Eli Manning – and he does have some pretty iconic long hair.

Just like the commercial, Ewers will undoubtedly be hoping that he doesn’t need the backup from Manning this season. But the star sophomore will be ready to fill in whenever his number is called this season.

[Dr. Pepper]