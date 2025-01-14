Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Texas Longhorns suffered a season-ending loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff semifinals on Friday night, and it sounds like that game also marked the end of Quinn Ewers’ time with the team.

While Quinn Ewers has not officially announced his plans following the season, ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel reports that the Texas Longhorns starter is expected to declare for the NFL Draft.

“Sources close to Ewers reiterated to ESPN that the ‘overwhelming likelihood’ is that Ewers will declare for the NFL draft,” Thamel wrote for ESPN.

“As of 2023, that had been Ewers’ trajectory,” Thamel continued. “However, injuries hampered him that season, and he and his team concluded that not reaching 25 starts could impede his long-term progress. (NFL data indicates this as a critical milestone for quarterback development.)”

Ewers himself declined to confirm his decision, stating simply, “We’ll see,” but did tell Thamel that he does not anticipate returning to college football next season.

But even if Ewers decides to return to college football, it’s extremely unlikely that it will be with Texas.

Over the past few weeks, there has been a lot of speculation that Ewers could accept a lucrative NIL offer to return to college football with a different program. Ewers downplayed the rumors, obviously, but it remains a possibility as long as he remains silent on his official plans for the following season.

“I haven’t really paid attention to it,” he remarked. “I’m not really sure what’s going on.”

Regardless, it’s become very clear that Ewers’ time with the Longhorns is over and the team will now turn to Arch Manning as their starting quarterback next season.