The Purdue Boilermakers are not performing the way they hoped this season, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. As a result, it sounds like the team has decided to make a change.

On Sunday evening, the Purdue Boilermakers officially announced that the team had fired offensive coordinator Graham Harrell.

“Decisions like this are never easy,” Ryan Walters said in a statement on Sunday evening according to On3.

“After evaluating our start to the season, I felt that it was best for our team to make a change now. We are appreciative of Graham’s contributions to our program and wish him the best going forward.”

Through four games so far this season, the Boilermakers have averaged just 21.8 points per game, which ranks just 108th in the country.

Harrell was in his second season on a three-year deal with the program. He was their highest-paid assistant coach.

It’s not clear who will take over as the offensive coordinator for the Boilermakers this season, but the team does not have all that long to figure it out as they face Wisconsin on a short week on Friday.

We’ll have to see who the team tabs as their next coordinator and how they perform the rest of the season.

