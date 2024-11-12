Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The college football landscape is changing rapidly. From conference realignment; to name, image, and likeness; to the transfer portal; coaches and programs are still learning how to learn on the fly.

But as much as things are changing, the game is still played between the lines on Saturdays, and at least one pundit believes there’s a team in the nation that understands this more than anyone else. Head coach Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels dominated against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, winning 28-10.

The performance was so strong that it even left the highly hard-to-please Paul Finebaum impressed.

“”[Lane Kiffin’s] football team is amazing. I don’t know how they’ve lost a game this year.” Finebaum said on the “Matt Barrie Show.”

“They could easily be the No. 1 team in the country if they hadn’t completely wasted the Kentucky game and melted down in Tiger Stadium.

“But they’re still one of the best teams in the country, and it’s hard to imagine a more dangerous team heading into the final weeks of the season.”

Known primarily for their offensive prowess, the Rebels managed to sack Georgia quarterback Carson Beck a whopping five times.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

If Kiffin and the Rebels can keep turning in these types of defensive performances, there’s no reason they can’t win the national championship this season.