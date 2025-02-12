Oregon football helmets await the beginning of the game against Boise State at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Sept. 7, 2024

The Oregon Ducks are active in the NCAA transfer portal. On Monday, Dan Lanning and the Ducks landed a quality transfer from the Southeastern Conference.

Former Ole Miss safety Jadon Canady committed to Oregon through the portal. Canady will join the Ducks secondary with one year of eligibility remaining, meaning 2025 is it for him in green and yellow.

On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported Canady’s move on Monday.

“Former Tulane and Ole Miss DB Jadon Candy has committed to Oregon,” Fawcett said.

BREAKING: Former Tulane and Ole Miss DB Jadon Canady has Committed to Oregon, he tells @On3sports The 5’11 185 DB totaled 115 Tackles, 17 PD, & 2 INT in his college career thus far 1 year of eligibility remaininghttps://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/eSH7XBY01k — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 10, 2025

Oregon hopes Canady can bolster a talented secondary in Eugene next season. The Ducks will lose a few veterans to graduation, but Canady fills a need on the back end. And all of it helps, no doubt.

Oregon earned its first 12-0 regular season since the 2010 campaign, when the Ducks made it to the National Championship Game. Oregon then grabbed its first-ever 13-0 season after winning the Big Ten Championship in their first year in the conference. Oregon defeated Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State in Year 1, becoming the first team to ever achieve that feat in one regular season.

Oregon’s season, however, came to an abrupt end at the beginning of 2025. Ohio State got their revenge from an earlier defeat, as they pounded the Ducks in the Rose Bowl. The Buckeyes wound up winning the National Championship in the first year of the 12-team College Football Playoff.

In 2025, Oregon will be back for plenty more. The Ducks‘ schedule plays well to them, and they’re an incredibly talented team again.