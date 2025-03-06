Dec 31, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during the Rose Bowl head coaches press conference at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning has been a massive success since he arrived to Eugene in 2022. On Thursday, Lanning received a bit of a reward for that.

Lanning and the Ducks agreed to a contract extension that will not only keep the 38-year-old head coach in Eugene, but will make him one of the top-paid coaches in the country.

Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger reported the news of the extension on Thursday morning. It’s a six-year extension, worth $11 million annually, with the $20 million buyout still remaining from the previous deal.

Oregon and Dan Lanning have agreed on an amended 6-year contract that increases his annual pay by $2 million, sources tell @YahooSports. The fully-guaranteed deal averages nearly $11M annually – a significant investment by the university putting the 38-year old top 5 nationally. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) March 6, 2025

Lanning arrived to Oregon in the 2021 offseason after the Ducks hired him away from the Georgia Bulldogs. Looking to replace Mario Cristobal, who went to Miami, Lanning brought significant energy with him to the Pacific Northwest.

The Ducks were winners in the Holiday Bowl and the Fiesta Bowl following the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Oregon went a perfect 12-0 in their first season in the Big Ten and then won the Big Ten Championship to improve to 13-0. Oregon beat Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State in the same season, taking out the conference’s three biggest flagbearers.

Oregon ran into a buzzsaw though as the Buckeyes got revenge from their defeat in the regular season. The Buckeyes stomped on the Ducks in the Rose Bowl en route to their first National Championship in ten seasons.

Lanning has Oregon on the right path, though. They are recruiting like they’ve never recruited before in Eugene. What Cristobal found, Lanning pounced on clearly, as their trajectories have been going up significantly in the last eight seasons.

Time will tell to see if Lanning can deliver Oregon its first National Championship in football.