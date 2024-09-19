Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is set to start the first game of his career on Saturday against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks. But seemingly, Manning’s pedigree as a former top recruit isn’t putting much fear into the hearts of the Warhawks.

After starter Quinn Ewers left the team’s Week 3 game against UTSA, Manning came in and had the best game of his young career to this point, throwing for four touchdowns and adding in a 67-yard touchdown on the ground.

There is still seemingly a chance that Ewers could suit up for this game despite his abdominal injury. But if not, Louisiana-Monroe will have to put a game plan together to stop Manning and the rest of the dynamic Texas offense.

Louisiana-Monroe defensive coordinator Earnest Hill doesn’t seem all that concerned about Manning’s abilities, citing the fact that many of the players on his team have played and beaten Manning in high school.

“We actually have some kids on our team who played against him in New Orleans, and a couple guys done beat him already,” Hill said. “So, they don’t hold too much fear against him. So, they’re not gonna hold any fear against him coming up here.”

Not only that, but Hill also discussed the possibility of Ewers potentially starting instead, saying that the only thing Ewers has on Manning is that he is more experienced.

“I think Ewers, only thing he has on Manning is he has played more games,” Hill said. “And Manning, he’s been raised to be a quarterback. His uncle, both his uncles, very successful so he’s been taught the right way. He’s been at every quarterback camp. Again, he’s at Texas for a reason and it’s an opportunity for him to actually start a game and see what he can do.”

Only time will tell how these quotes end up aging for Hill and the Warhawks. But it sure seems like this has the possibility to backfire on him if Manning has similar successes that he had in Week 3…

