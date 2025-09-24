Sep 19, 2025; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys coach Mike Gundy on the sidelines during the first half against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, Oklahoma State University announced the firing of longtime head football coach Mike Gundy after a 1-2 start to the 2025 campaign. After the shocking dismissal, athletic director Chad Weiberg addressed the move publicly.

“I expected the results of this season to be different than they’ve been so far,” Weiberg said to reporters, according to ESPN. “That goes back to the expectation level that Coach Gundy has set for this program.

“We have higher expectations than that, so when it doesn’t appear that that was not going to be met, it felt like for the good of the program it was time to make this decision so that we could start the process of getting the program where we want it to be.”

The decision came with Gundy losing 11 of his last 12 games as the head coach, something that was not lost on Weiberg.

“I get that there’s things right here in the here and now, this week, today, tomorrow,” Weiberg said. “But we also have to be looking at what’s better for the program over the next year, two years, five years.”

However, Weiberg was sure to acknowledge Gundy’s success at the university.

“This decision in no way should take away from the years of success OSU football has had under Coach Gundy’s leadership,” he said. “Thanks to him, we know winning the Big 12 championship, going to the College Football Playoff and competing for championships are realistic goals.

“They remain attainable goals, but the stakes are high and competition is intense. It will be critically important for the OSU family to unite behind the next leader of Cowboy football.”