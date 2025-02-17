Sep 11, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners helmet of place kicker Josh Plaster (36) with an American flag sticker lays on the field before the game against the Western Carolina Catamounts at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma Sooners added a familiar name to their coaching staff this weekend. Former Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson is set to join Brent Venables and his staff in Norman.

This is not Wilson’s first time at OU either. Wilson previously coached on the Sooners’ staff under Bob Stoops from 2002 through 2010.

On3’s George Stoia III reported the news on the hire.

“OU hiring Kevin Wilson as an offensive analyst almost made too much sense,” he said.

Oklahoma hopes to get back in the swing of things. Under Venables, the team hasn’t met its previous set of expectations built up in Norman over the years. They struggled in their first year in the Southeastern Conference in 2024, as well. It didn’t help matters, most likely, that rival Texas had no problem adjusting to their new abode.

The Sooners have long been one of college football’s best programs. They’ve been a top destination over the years and a power program, to say the least. They’ve been one of the most successful teams of the 21st Century. Oklahoma hasn’t won a National Championship since the 2000 season, but their name still holds a presence.

At least for now, of course. You’re only as good as everyone else will allow you to be these days. It’s not anyone’s birthright to remain good.

We’ll see if Wilson’s hire can help bring Oklahoma back to speed.