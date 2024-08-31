Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma State Cowboys were planning to wear helmets that featured a decal with a QR code that linked to the program’s general NIL fund. It was quite an innovative idea in the NIL era, but they weren’t allowed to wear them after a decision from the NCAA.

According to a release from Oklahoma State, the NCAA has barred the Cowboys from wearing the helmet decal as they determined that the decals should be considered “advertising and/or commercial marks,” which are not permitted under NCAA rules. But it sounds like the Cowboys respectfully disagree with that decision.

“We disagree with the interpretation of the rule but will abide by it and work with the appropriate groups to lead on the needed change,” Oklahoma State athletic director Chad Weiberg said in a statement. “Our people came up with an innovative concept to raise NIL value of our student-athletes, but ultimately, it just serves as the latest example of how college sports are evolving at a faster pace than the rulebook.”

Oklahoma State might not have been allowed to use the QR code on their helmet during the game, but the team still displayed the code prominently throughout the stadium including on players’ equipment bags, drink coasters in premium areas, signage around the stadium, and the video board.

[ESPN]