Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Ohio State Buckeyes lost a defensive tackle in the transfer portal to an SEC contender. In fact, it’s one Ohio State knows quite well.

Ohio State will host the Texas Longhorns in the first game of the 2025 season. When the Longhorns come up to Columbus, an old friend will be around. Former Buckeyes defensive tackle Hero Kanu hit the portal following the team’s National Championship win last Monday. He’s chosen his destination, and it’s in Austin.

Kanu will transfer to the Texas Longhorns, a move that gives the SEC contender a boost on defense.

On3’s Pete Nakos reported the news on the transfer.

Kanu played in 14 games at Ohio State over the past two seasons. The rising senior from Germany played on the rotation on a talent-rich defensive line that was also deep in experience. So it makes sense that Kanu would try to make a move somewhere else to try and make an impact.

Texas isn’t short on talent either, but they will happily welcome an Ohio State transfer to town. Head coach Steve Sarkisian has Texas humming in the right direction. The Longhorns have made the College Football Playoff in each of the last two seasons and, what’s more, have technically made the semifinals in each of the last two seasons as well. Texas made a run in the newly-expanded CFP this year after appearing in last year’s four-team CFP, the final year of that format.

Ohio State defeated Texas in the CFP semifinals en route to their first National Championship since 2014. The Buckeyes and Longhorns are set to meet in Columbus in next year’s season opener, which will be a festive day on the OSU campus. It will also be a matchup of two of CFB’s very best.

We’ll see how the Buckeyes respond in the transfer portal this offseason.