The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State Buckeyes star wide receiver Emeka Egbuka decided to return for one more season with the team. Now, as a captain, he sees his role as more than just a football player or a leader in the locker room. His primary goal this season is to share his faith and impact others.

“Really what I view my responsibility as captain and just as a person is to push everybody closer to Christ and by doing that I try to walk as close to Christ as I can myself,” Egbuka said according to On3. “Kind of be that example, be that guy for people to look up and I think all the basic principles that are found in the bible, and trying to pursue Christ will naturally make you a better leader, better person, better football player, in a sense. So I just try my best to emulate him.”

On the field, Egbuka will be one of Ohio State’s most important players as he looks to fill the void left when superstar Marvin Harrison Jr. declared for the NFL Draft and became the No. 4 overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals.

But it’s clear that he has bigger plans for his life than that.

