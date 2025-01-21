Credit: clevelanddotcom

Ohio State star quarterback Will Howard and head coach Ryan Day are okay after an incident following Monday’s National Championship Game.

The eighth-seeded Buckeyes defeated the seventh-seeded Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the College Football Playoff Final in Atlanta. Ohio State’s title win followed an unforgettable season for all the right and wrong reasons.

After the win over the Irish, things turned grim for a moment as Day and Howard careened into a wall while they were passengers in a golf cart. Cleveland.com provided footage of the incident and credited Patrick Greenfield.

Fortunately, since no one was okay, onlookers cracked jokes at Howard, Day, and the poor driver’s expense.

Ohio State soundly defeated Notre Dame to win the program’s latest National Championship. They won ten years ago over the Oregon Ducks, ironically in the first year of the playoff. So, in other words, the Buckeyes are due for another title the next time that the playoff expands at this rate.

Led by Howard, Jeremiah Smith, and an outstanding array of talent, Ohio State blew through the playoff field. The Buckeyes defeated Tennessee, Oregon, and Texas en route to the title game berth. They made the most of it, earning the elusive championship in the first year of the 12-team playoff.

While Ohio State is no underdog, the playoff turned into a massive success this year. It’s hard to argue that at all.

It even brought everyone the joy of laughter with this hilarious incident.