Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Ohio State Buckeyes received some good news on Wednesday. One running back that entered the transfer portal has decided to renege.

Running back Sam Williams-Dixon left the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday night. A month after he decided to try looking for other pastures, Williams-Dixon has instead decided to stay in Columbus.

On3’s Pete Nakos reported the news of Williams-Dixon’s decision to stay at Ohio State.

“Ohio State running back Sam Williams-Dixon has withdrawn from the transfer portal,” Nakos wrote on X.

Ohio State has long been one of the best programs in the country. It’s also been a great place to be a running back. Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson became the first Buckeye duo to rush for 1,000+ yards each. In the past, they’ve had names like Beanie Wells, Eddie George, Ezekiel Elliott, Carlos Hyde, and two-time Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin barrel through Columbus.

Ohio State ran Henderson and Judkins en route to a National Championship victory in 2024. The Buckeyes won their first National Championship since the 2014 season, the first year of the four-team College Football Playoff. OSU won the inaugural 12-team CFP, defeating Tennessee, Oregon, Texas, and Notre Dame on the way there.

The Buckeyes will likely remain as one of the top programs in the nation and one of the best havens for a running back.

We’ll see what OSU has to offer in 2025 when they open against Texas in a Cotton Bowl rematch in Columbus. It’ll be a festive day, likely with a banner raise included and championship festivities.