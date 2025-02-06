Head coach Ryan Day fires up the crowd during the Ohio State Buckeyes College Football Playoff National Championship celebration at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Jan. 26, 2025.

The Ohio State Buckeyes announced a much-deserved contract extension for head coach Ryan Day.

After the Buckeyes won the National Championship last month, a contract extension was bound to happen soon. On Thursday, news emerged that the extension was finalized.

It’s the latest coaching move for Ohio State, who’s had to reshuffle after suffering some attrition on their staff after their title win.

The deal is seven years through 2031, Letterman Row reported on Thursday morning. Day’s contract is worth $12.5 million annually, which is a cushy raise for the accomplished head coach.

Day has gone 70-10 as OSU head coach. He’s never won fewer than 11 games during a season and has a 13- and a 14-win season to his name. That 14-win campaign came this past season, when OSU won the National Championship.

Throughout the season, extending Day became a hot-button issue for irritated Buckeye fans. Ohio State hadn’t, and still hasn’t defeated rival Michigan since the 2019 season. That very fact kept Ohio State fans from considering Day to move forward past this season.

It was truly “title or bust” for a lot of Ohio State fans. Their wishes came to fruition, and now Day has been rewarded for it.

Day and Ohio State have worked to finalize their coaching staff in recent days. The Buckeyes promoted Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator after losing Chip Kelly to the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders.