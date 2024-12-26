Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State Buckeyes star quarterback Devin Brown announced earlier this month that he planned to enter the transfer portal after the season, but he would be staying with the team through the College Football Playoff. And despite some reports, it sounds like that is still the plan.

Earlier this week, several reports suggested that Devin Brown had committed to the Cal Golden Bears to continue his college football career.

However, Brown quickly refuted this report.

In a post on social media, Brown shut down reports that he had committed anywhere, revealing that he hadn’t even visited any other programs yet.

“Contrary to any reports, I haven’t committed to a school yet. I haven’t even visited a school. My focus is 100% on helping the Buckeyes win a national championship. Go Bucks!” Brown said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Not only has Brown decided to stick with the Buckeyes throughout the College Football Playoff, but head coach Ryan Day announced that Brown was actually still the team’s starting quarterback.

“I give Devin credit, he wants to finish this thing out the right way. But he also wants to see what other options are available for his future,” Day said. “And I think it’s not an easy thing for him to do. But I give him credit for wanting to finish this thing out the right way.”

When Ohio State took on Tennessee in the first round of the College Football Playoff, Brown was the first quarterback off the bench with the Buckeyes turned to their backups late in the fourth quarter with the game well at hand.

It’s pretty clear that Brown intends to stick with the Buckeyes throughout the College Football Playoff and he will make his decision afterward.

We’ll have to see where he ends up.

