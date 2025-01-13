TikTok/@AllyZieggs

The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Texas Longhorns in the College Football Playoff semifinal on Friday to advance to next week’s national championship game. While it was a thrilling game that the Buckeyes clinched in the final minutes, the team is now going viral for what happened before the game even started.

It’s relatively common for a few athletes to take a moment to themselves to pray before sporting events. But before Friday’s College Football Playoff semifinal game, it was certainly not just a few players who took time before the game to pray.

Shortly after the Buckeyes took the field, nearly the entire team stopped and dropped to their knees in prayer.

Everybody, regardless if you’re a football fan or not, should watch this video. Nearly every Ohio State player that ran out of the tunnel before their playoff game against Texas, BOWED down and said a prayer. What’s happening at Ohio State is truly SPECIAL. The battle between… pic.twitter.com/eSH4XV7xD5 — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) January 11, 2025

Of course, this is not exactly surprising. Several members of the team have been extremely outspoken about their faith throughout the season.

Back in August, several Ohio State star players including running back TreVeyon Henderson, star defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau, wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, and tight end Gee Scott Jr. helped lead a Christian prayer and worship night on campus that was attended by hundreds of students. During the ceremony, 50 different people were baptized.

“God just started drawing people in and, you know, and we didn’t know it was going to be that many people,” Henderson said earlier this year.

Throughout the season, players have shared their faith in interviews and podcasts and have been seen praying on the field before and after games. Henderson even learned how to say “Jesus Loves You” in American Sign Language to use as a touchdown celebration.

“The work that God has done in my life – like, I truly am thankful that I no longer am the person that I once was, you know, that he’s transforming me and making me more like him,” Henderson said.

Henderson knows that not everyone wants to see or hear his message, but that isn’t stopping him.

“You know, there are times where people don’t want to hear about Him. But, you know, God calls us to hear His word whether the time is favorable or whether it’s not,” Henderson said.