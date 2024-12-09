Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Ohio State Buckeyes learned they would return to the College Football Playoff on Sunday. But they also discovered they would be a quarterback short next season.

Ohio State quarterback Devin Brown will seek new pastures. Brown will enter the NCAA transfer portal, the Buckeyes signal-caller announced himself.

“After many long conversations with my family and careful consideration of my future, I have decided to enter the transfer portal following this season,” he posted in a note on social media.

“I am beyond grateful for my time at Ohio State,” he continued. “It has truly been an honor to wear the Scarlet and Gray. The memories and lifelong relationships here will always be cherished. I want to extend my sincere thanks to Coach Day and all the coaches who have supported me during my time in Columbus. I entered this season with the intent of doing everything I could to win a National Championship with my brothers, and that goal is still very much alive.”

Brown concluded, “I will remain with the team and honor my commitment for the remainder of the season as we pursue our goal of winning it all,”

Ohio State has a solid quarterback situation going into next year with or without Brown. Buckeyes freshman Julian Sayin is likely to start for the Buckeyes next year, even with highly-ranked recruit Tevion St. Clair coming to town.

