Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

For the past several decades, the Ohio State Buckeyes football team has worn suits and ties as they enter Ohio Stadium before their home games. But after a decision from the team’s leaders, it sounds like that longstanding tradition is changing this year and the team will be ditching the formal wear in favor of sweatsuits.

During his first weekly appearance of the season on The Ryan Day Radio Show on 97.1 The Fan, Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day revealed that the Buckeyes will wear matching sweatsuits instead of their traditional formal suits and ties as they walk into the stadium after the team leaders “wanted everybody to look the same.”

“We wanted everybody to look the same,” Day said on his radio show this week according to Eleven Warriors. “The leaders felt like that was a good decision, and we all agreed on that. I kind of felt strong about that. So excited about that part of it.”

In addition, Ohio State will no longer stay at the Blackwell Inn on campus the night before home games and will instead stay at a hotel downtown. The decision allows the team to have more space for pregame walkthroughs than they had at the Blackwell Inn.

